Iman Shumpert Details Teyana Taylor’s Tips That Ultimately Led To Him Winning The 30th Season Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The Shumperts are one busy family. As Teyana Taylor tours the United States for her “Last Rose Petal” tour, Her husband Iman was busy winning the 30th season of Dancing with the Stars.

The NBA star and his partner Daniella Karagach competed against JoJo Siwa and her partner Jenna Johnson.

“One of these two couples is about to win it all. After 10 weeks of intense competition, it’s time for the final result,” host Tyra Banks said before announcing the winner. “Oh my god, Iman and Daniella! Oh my god! Congratulations, Iman and Daniella!”

Shumpert is the first former NBA player to win the Dancing with the Stars trophy. His wife took to Instagram to send her love and congratulations.

In a post she wrote, “THE LEVEL OF PROUD I AM IS TEWWWWWW MUCH TO EVEN PUT IN WORDS!!! WOW congrats @imanshumpert @daniellakaragach i am proud but NOT shocked!!!! YALL GOT THAT! AS YOU SHOULD! WELL DESERVED!! Thank you for trusting one another, believing in one another, killing that shit every week & most importantly foot working that mutha fucking mirror ball home!!!!!! PERIOD! Congrats guys!!! thank you @dancingabc & all the fans and friends that VOTEDDDDDDDDD every single week!!! You are appreciated ”

Although Teyana has been touring throughout most his 10-week run on the show, she offered his tons of tips and tricks to help him win the competition.

“Daniella will give me structure tips. ‘This is the form, this is the point system, this is how, this is why.’ Teyana gives me, ‘Aight, you got your steps, now sell it!” he said in a sit-down chat with the ladies of The Real.

A huge congratulations to the Shumps for this epic win! I can’t wait to see what else this family has in store for us in 2022!

DON’T MISS…

Teyana Taylor’s ‘House Of Petunia’ Documentary Is A Testament To The Multifaceted Glory Of Black Women

Teyana Taylor Gave Birth To The Same Beautiful Baby Twice, And We’re In Love

10 Times Iman Tayla “Junie” Shumpert Jr. Looked Just Like Her Mama Teyana

Iman Shumpert Details Teyana Taylor’s Tips That Ultimately Led To Him Winning The 30th Season Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com