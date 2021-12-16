The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is not here for new reports surfacing from Tory Lanez’s hearing and how blogs are reporting them.

A Los Angeles Police Department detective, Ryan Stogner, testified that the pint-sized varmint Lanez allegedly yelled “Dance, b*tch!” before shooting at the Houston rapper’s feet, injuring her. Stogner also said that before the shooting, Thee Stallion was in a heated argument with her former assistant Kelsey Harris who was also in the car on that fateful night. Now, Megan Thee Stallion is calling out tabloids who decided to focus on the argument instead of the fact she was shot.

In two tweets she posted on Wednesday (Dec.16), the “Body” rapper called out blogs writing, “Don’t blogs/ journalists have to have accurate/ credible sources before going with a story? Or is it just like a new I got paid to post this or I heard out from my home girl type policy these days.”

“Like I’ve been SHOT and the focus of some these headlines are dismissing that I was attacked with a WEPON [sic] WHILE I WAS UNARMED and trying to paint it as a cat fight between friends why do I have to relive this with everyone on the internet every day ? And watch y’all gaslight me,” she said in a follow-up tweet.

Megan Thee Stallion’s tweet comes after Lanez decided to hop on Twitter to claim his attorney stated: “contradictory evidence that proves my innocence” while pointing out what he believes to be biased from the press when it comes to eh shooting. “NAH … i need someone to REPORT what was REALLY said in court today, 45 minutes of my lawyer stating contradictory evidence that proves my innocence should never come back as one false story forced to the media,” the Canadian musician wrote.

Lanez’s next scheduled court appearance is January 13.

—

Photo: Tasos Katopodis / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out Blogs For Focusing On “Cat Fight” Instead of Her Getting Shot was originally published on hiphopwired.com