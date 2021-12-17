Syleena Johnson Explains Her Pivot Into Fitness & Her TV One Series ‘One Stage To The Next’ [WATCH]

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

R&B veteran Syleena Johnson has given us some soulful records since her official debut 20 years ago, and now she’s preparing for a second act by getting into bodybuilding and documenting her fitness journey altogether in a new series on TV One called One Stage To The Next.

We chopped it up with our friend of the show to get some insight into everything that she’s got going on and the many hats she wears in her life and career.

Syleena had lots of great advice to give on the topics of healthy eating, the proper way to diet and understanding how stress plays a part in weight gain as well. She also hints at the idea of doing more workout videos in the future to visually educate people on her new lifestyle, which will also include a product line expected to launch next year with pre-workout gummies.

Listen to our interview with Syleena Johnson on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

