HomeNews

Biden Breaks Records With 40 Judicial Confirmations In His First Year As President

The move comes as a win for The Biden Administration after their attempt to pass the president's social safety spending bill and climate change plan was delayed.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
President Joe Biden delivers remarks

Source: Kent Nishimura / Getty

On Dec. 18, the Senate confirmed President Biden’s 40th federal judicial nominee just in time for the holiday season–ushering in a new milestone for the administration.

The New York Times noted that Biden has officially confirmed the most judges during a president’s first year in the last 40 years. As the president and White House officials gear up to take off for the holidays, lawmakers swiftly confirmed ten more district court judges. The news comes as Biden, a former chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, pledged to diversify the judiciary process with candidates from different ethnic backgrounds and a bevy of professional experience.

“Because of the commitment to restoring the federal judiciary by President Biden and Senate Democrats,” said Senator Chuck Schumer of New York. “It is no longer a bench that is simply prosecutors, partners in large law firms — but rather many, many others from walks of life with different and needed perspectives on the federal bench, such as public defenders, civil rights lawyers, election experts, and more,” he added.

Some of the nominees chosen are making history this year. According to the White House’s website, Biden has chosen “three African American women” for Circuit Court vacancies, including the former sentencing commissioner, Kentaji Brown Jackson, and Judge Tiffany Cunningham.

The diverse roster also includes “the first AAPI woman to ever serve on the U.S. District Court for the District of D.C., and the first woman of color to ever serve as a federal judge for the District of Maryland.” Back in June, Zahid Quraish became the first Muslim American federal judge under Biden’s legislative plea.

“These choices also continue to fulfill the President’s promise to ensure that the nation’s courts reflect the diversity that is one of our greatest assets as a country — both in terms of personal and professional backgrounds,” the White House added in their official statement.

According to CNN, the president’s judiciary selections include 53 women who now make up nearly “73 percent of all judicial nominees, as well as 20 African Americans, 15 Hispanics, and 13 Asian American Pacific Islander picks.”

During Donald Trump’s term, the Senate confirmed 18 circuit and district court judges in his first year in office. Twelve were confirmed during President Barack Obama’s inaugural year. The move comes as a win for The Biden Administration after their attempt to pass the president’s social safety spending bill and climate change plan was delayed.

See Also:  

Hundreds Arrested During Voting Rights Protest Outside White House 

Strom Thurmond Filibustered Voting Rights. 64 Years Later, Advocates Want Senate Action 

Shirley Chisholm At Democratic National Convention

Shirley Chisholm Is 'Unbought And Unbossed': Powerful Quotes From The First Black Congresswoman

10 photos Launch gallery

Shirley Chisholm Is 'Unbought And Unbossed': Powerful Quotes From The First Black Congresswoman

Continue reading Shirley Chisholm Is ‘Unbought And Unbossed’: Powerful Quotes From The First Black Congresswoman

Shirley Chisholm Is 'Unbought And Unbossed': Powerful Quotes From The First Black Congresswoman

[caption id="attachment_3455804" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Pictorial Parade / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 6:45 a.m. ET, Nov. 30, 2021 -- On this day 97 years ago, a political and womanist icon was born. Shirley Chisholm went on to make history in 1968, becoming the first Black woman elected to Congress. At only 43 years old, she represented New York's 12th Congressional District, an office she held for seven terms from 1969 to 1983. In 1972, she became the first African American major-party candidate to run for president of the United States and was also the first woman to ever run for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination. Chisholm was a fearless fighter for education, voting rights, equality and was famously "unbought and unbossed." https://twitter.com/noladt/status/1465537639587753992?s=20 The trailblazing Black legislator was also widely seen as having helped pave the way for women politicians like Hillary Clinton. Back in 2016, Dr. E. Faye Williams, president and CEO of National Congress of Black Women, and filmmaker Shola Lynch, producer of the documentary, "Chisholm ’72: Unbought & Unbossed," joined Roland Martin on "NewsOne Now" to discuss Clinton's becoming the first woman to be nominated for president by a major party and the role Chisholm played in helping to make the political milestone possible decades earlier. https://twitter.com/srhalljoe/status/1465505777943207941?s=20 Dr. Williams explained that Chisholm was a “catalyst for change,” and when she looks at what is happening with the Democratic Party and“Hillary Clinton cracking that glass ceiling,” she thought of Chisholm. Dr. Williams said, “It was Shirley Chisholm who brought us to where we are. First of all, she paved the way for President Obama as well as (for) Hillary Clinton. “Whatever Hillary Clinton is doing today, she can thank Shirley Chisholm for that.” Lynch told Martin what often gets lost about Chisholm’s campaign is her “political strategy.” According to Lynch, Chisholm understood leverage and “did not wait her turn.” https://twitter.com/Mark_Kido/status/1465613829895770116?s=20 “She acted on her conscience and she was a very progressive candidate –she was unbought and unbossed,” added Lynch. The filmmaker explained that Chisholm secured as many delegates as possible to use as leverage prior to the ’72 convention and said there “was a scramble because there was no frontrunner” at the time. Chisholm was able to fund her presidential campaign primarily with her savings as a school teacher; a feat that seems unfathomable in this day and age, when candidates raise hundreds of millions of dollars to run for public office. https://twitter.com/srhalljoe/status/1465505723236995082?s=20 Lynch then shared with viewers what she would like them to remember: “When you have good ideas, you need to follow through, and if somebody tells you it’s not your turn, but you’re sure you’re right – then you got to be unbought and unbossed.” Scroll down to keep reading and find some of Shirley Chisholm's most inspirational quotes.

Biden Breaks Records With 40 Judicial Confirmations In His First Year As President  was originally published on newsone.com

More From TheMorningHustle
Close