Curren$y was easily one of the hardest working artists of 2021 when it came to dropping visuals so it’s only right that he drop off some new work to end the struggle year that was ’21.

Releasing a new clip for “So Easy,” Spitta begins things by giving us an inside look at his sneaker room (not closet) where he shows off an impressive Jordan 1 collection before taking to the streets in his to get some fresh air to breath in that Zaza with. Best believe sneakerheads gonna be dissecting that opening scene.

Diddy’s son meanwhile, King Combs continues to give this rap ish a try and in his Flee assisted visuals to “Lotta” gets turnt up with a gang of women who only need to know he’s Diddy’s son and he’s balling.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Dutchieman featuring Shyheim, and Peedi Crakk, Orlando Brown, and more.

CURREN$Y – “SO EASY”

KING COMBS & FLEE – “LOTTA”

DUTHCHIEMAN FT. SHYHEIM & PEEDI CRAKK – “LIL STEREO”

ORLANDO BROWN – “HEART BREAK HOTEL”

MADEINTYO & UNOTHEACTIVIST – “LOVE MYSELF”

BIZZY CROOK – “CARTIER JAGUAR”

JMB JUVIE – “MURDER SHE WROTE”

BRICKWOLFPACK – “BRICK BABY”

Curren$y “So Easy,” King Combs & Flee “Lotta” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com