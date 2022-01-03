THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

2022 is already off to a rough start for the Project Baby. Kodak Black was arrested on trespassing charges in Florida only a couple of hours into the new year.

As spotted on Dead Line the “Tunnel Vision” rapper was booked by Broward County police on Saturday, January 1. According to the Florida Sun Sentinel local badges “made contact with Bill Kapri”, his government name, just after 1:30 AM near the 1600 block of Northwest 10th Drive in Golden Acres. This is area is special to Kodak as this is the town he grew up at. At this time it is unclear why he was stopped and jailed. As of this weekend the Broward County Sheriff’s Office has not responded to inquiries on the nature of the arrest; neither have his representatives.

But today (Monday, January 3) the Sun Sentinel confirmed that the sound of gunfire drew the local deputy to the area. While the reports do not point to him discharging a weapon he is reportedly banned from the complex thus the reason why he was picked up. He was taken to Broward Main Jail where he later posted bond and was freed.

Kodak has had a long history with the law. He was was sentenced in 2019 to three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges stemming from his arrest just before a concert in May of that year. He also confessed that he falsified information on federal documentation to purchase firearms from a Miami based gun shop on several occasions.

Photo: Johnny Louis/FilmMagic

Get Trump On The Phone: Kodak Black Arrested On Trespassing Charges In Florida was originally published on hiphopwired.com