Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Goes ‘Sneaker Shopping With Complex’ [Video]

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is a certified Hollywood star, his latest gig being playing Morpheus in Matrix Resurrections. So are you really shocked that the multi-talented actor also happens to be a sneakerhead?

The New Orleans native and Oakland representative3 recently went on Sneaker Shopping With Complex mission and came out with a gang of choice footwear. The location was Stadium Goods in New York City

“The 90’s was all about scale. Back in the 90’s everything had the thick sole and the shoes was heavy, and it was cool,” explained Abdul Mateen who admitted to wearing bootleg Jordans courtesy of his pops, and ended up getting slandered. Hey, it happens.

Definitely take note of the kind words he said about Virgil Abloh—the late designer cooked up the fit the actor wore when he won an Emmy Awards.

This is where we also mention that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is also a fully initiated member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Check out his Sneaker Shopping With Complex episode below. He came in at a shade below $2,500 for some heat including the A Ma Maniere Air Jordan 3’s and Off-White Air Jordan 5’s.

