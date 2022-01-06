Drakeo The Ruler ft. Ralfy The Plug “Ain’t That The Truth,” KRS-One “The Beginning” & More | Daily Visuals

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

A few weeks ago the Hip-Hop world was shocked when word spread that up and coming LA rapper, Drakeo The Ruler was murdered at the Once Upon A Time In L.A. concert in Los Angeles. While he’s gone his musical legacy remains and today his latest visual was released much to the appreciation of his hardcore fanbase.

For his clip to Drakeo’s “Ain’t That The Truth,” he and Ralfy The Plug kick it in an apartment where they pour out some liquor and roll up some herb to take in a basketball game that’s playing on the TV. Rest In Peace, Ruler.

Back in New York, Hip-Hop legend KRS-One gets back in the booth for his clip to “The Beginning” where he drops jewels and gems as he’s known to do to teach the youth about things that they don’t teach you in school.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Dopeboy Trouble, Fredo Bang, and more.

DRAKEO THE RULER FT. RALFY THE PLUG – “AIN’T THAT THE TRUTH”

KRS-ONE – “THE BEGINNING”

DOPEBOY TROUBLE – “HIDING”

BANDGANG LONNIE BANDS – “DARK CLOUD”

LANCE SKIIWALKER FT. SIR – “PESO”

FREDO BANG – “THROW IT BACK”

JACKBOY – “LETTER TO GOD”

