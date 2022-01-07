STREAMED: The Weeknd Is Back, Gunna Is Spittin’ & More

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The Weeknd — Dawn FM

As static interrupts throwback sounds and futuristic flares combust in a radio-inspired universe, The Weeknd turns the dial and lands on a new era. Nearly two years removed from 2020’s After Hours record, Abel returns with his newest album, Dawn FM.

The highly-anticipated 16-song project features guest appearances from two of rap’s biggest names: Lil Wayne and Tyler, The Creator. However, it also includes star studded appearances by the legendary Quincy Jones and the celebrated actor Jim Carrey.

On the production tip, Mr. Tesfaye bows and tips his hat throughout as The Weeknd often appears as a co-producer with OPN. Elsewhere, Max Martin, Swedish House Mafia, Tommy Brown, Calvin Harris, Oscar Holter, and DaHeala are among the effort’s production party.

Abel has been teasing the new project for months. Back in August of 2021, the Canadian superstar told GQ that this would be a pivotal LP. “It’s the album I’ve always wanted to make,” he said. During the same interview, The Weeknd hinted that he wanted to work with Tyler, The Creator and that he and Jim Carrey had gone from neighbors to friends within the past year.

Tune in to Dawn FM below.

Gunna — DS4EVER

With a new year underway, Drip Season is upon us once again. After delivering projects like Drip or Drown, Drip Harder, and the Drip Season trilogy, Gunna gets back on that wave with DS4EVER.

Essentially working as the 4th installment of the Drip Season franchise, DS4EVER also follows Gunna’s Wanna and his involvement in last year’s Slime Language 2 compilation.

As one might expect, it’s a star-studded affair here. Lil Baby, Young Thug, Kodak Black, G Herbo, and Yung Bleu all have guest spots on the 19-song album. Future, Roddy Ricch, Chris Brown, and Chlöe — also known as Chlöe Bailey — appear on the LP as well. Meanwhile, Wheezy handles a bulk of the production with some assistance from the likes of Turbo, Metro Boomin, and Sean Momberger, among others.

Leading up to the album, Gunna exchanged words with Freddie Gibbs online. “I can’t f—k with Freddie Gibbs,” he raps on “poochie gown.” Beyond this, the LP’s release was also celebrated through art as its cover was projected onto The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Listen to DS4EVER below.

2 Chainz feat. 42 Dugg — “Million Dollars Worth of Game”

A seasoned Georgia mainstay teams up with a rising Michigan star as 2 Chainz unleashes “Million Dollars Worth of Game” with 42 Dugg. The track was produced by Lil Ju Made Da Beat.

Bouncing over the track, the two rhymers trade bars about everything from pharmaceuticals to the NBA. “I sold green, sold white, sold lyrics / Court side watching the Hawks play the Pistons,” Chainz raps, referencing their respective hometown squads. Dugg adds: “You ain’t gotta like it but respect it.”

To go along with the new single, the guys also teamed up for its sleek music video. Rocking Hawks and Pistons jerseys, the emcees count cash and stroll around a dancer-filled mansion in the Barb-directed clip.

The song could very well appear on 2 Chainz’s forthcoming album, Dope Don’t Sell Itself. A press release from the label promises only that the LP is “coming soon.” Listen to and watch the visual for “Million Dollars Worth of Game” below.

Earl Sweatshirt — “Titanic”

After announcing the forthcoming release of a new project, Earl Sweatshirt sets sail with a new single, “Titanic.”

Over Black Noi$e’s production, Sweatshirt delivers an infectious cadence throughout. “Give it to you straight, no frills / What I think might pay the bills,” he raps on the track before referencing a classic 2Pac moment. “Spit on the cam like Makaveli.”

“Titanic” is slated to appear on Earl’s forthcoming SICK! LP. Inspired by the pandemic and the ongoing aftermath, this 10-song offering is expected to feature Zelooperz and Armand Hammer.

“SICK! is my humble offering of 10 songs recorded in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns,” Earl explained in a statement to press. “Before the virus I had been working on an album I named after a book I used to read with my mother [The People Could Fly]. Once the lockdowns hit, people couldn’t fly anymore.

“A wise man said art imitates life,” he continued. “People were sick. The People were angry and isolated and restless. I leaned into the chaos ’cause it was apparent that it wasn’t going anywhere. These songs are what happened when I would come up for air.”

Listen to “Titanic” below.

Dot Demo — 93HUNNIT

The Bronx is in the house as Dot Demo delivers an homage to his hometown with his newest project, 93HUNNIT.

The 16-song offering features the previously-released “David Ortiz Freestyle” and “Himalayan Pink Salt,” but it also includes collaborations with the likes of Faith Lee, Radamiz, ARXV, and Bubs Styles, among others.

Behind the boards, RUNITUPDAY! handles the brunt of the production end, alongside Don The Jewelry, Pacino Tha Plug, and more. Dot himself co-produced a couple of the LP’s cuts. Comedian Pop Vazquez also lends a hand with a guest appearance.

“93HUNNIT is pretty much an ode to Bronx street culture, intertwining my personal experiences with the overall feel of my area, from my perspective,” Dot said in a statement.

Listen to 93HUNNIT below.

