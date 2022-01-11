THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West is embracing another workwear brand in 2022. He was spotted sporting Red Wing Boots during his recent trip to New York City.

As spotted on Post Bulletin, the Chicago native is taking his style back to his Jesus Is King era. Last week, he spent a couple of days in The Big Apple and it seems he’s putting the face masks and YEEZY GAP Round Jackets to the side. The “All Of The Lights” rapper was hitting the town with a pair of Red Wing Waterproof Safety Toe Pull-On Boots on his feet. Paired with a Balençiaga “World Food” windbreaker and washed-out Levi’s jeans he went out for dinner with his new friend Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox.

Featuring a waterproof, one-piece design that is flexible, durable, and extremely tough, these puncture-resistant injected polyurethane boots are built to outperform rubber boots in environments with chemicals and corrosive fluids. This is not the first time West has embraced workwear. He went against the typical over-the-top costuming motif at the 2019 Met Gala by wearing a $43 dollar Dickies jacket. Naturally, him wearing the piece put the Dickies brand on the fashion radar of several high-profile media outlets and the streetwear community alike.

Red Wing has yet to respond to emails and calls regarding the fit. You can shop the Red Wing Waterproof Safety Toe Pull-On Boots here.

—

Photo: Getty

Workwear Ye: Ye AKA Kanye West Embraces Red Wing Boots For His Winter Drip was originally published on hiphopwired.com