Former NFL Head Coach Brian Flores Suing NFL & 3 Teams Alleging Racial Discrimination

Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores has filed a lawsuit against the NFL and three teams, the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, and his former team Miami Dolphins, accusing them of racial discrimination. In the lawsuit, Flores maintains that the NFL discriminated against him and other Black coaches, denying them, positions as head coaches, offensive and defensive coordinators, and quarterbacks coaches, as well as general managers.

Flores, considered one of the great young coaches in the league, was fired by the Dolphins after the 2021-22 season after posting a 25-24 record in three years.

The lawsuit alleged that the league has discriminated against Flores and other Black coaches for racial reasons, denying them positions as head coaches, offensive and defensive coordinators, and quarterbacks coaches, as well as general manage

In a statement, Flores said “God has gifted me with a special talent to coach the game of football, but the need for change is bigger than my personal goals,” Flores said in a release put out by the law firm representing him in the case. “In making the decision to file the class action complaint today, I understand that I may be risking coaching the game that I love and that has done so much for my family and me. My sincere hope is that by standing up against systemic racism in the NFL, others will join me to ensure that positive change is made for generations to come.”

Some of the allegations include

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered to pay him $100,000 for each loss

Ross pressured him to tamper

Texts from Bill Belichick show that the Giants already had their coach picked before they even interviewed him.

Flores received text messages from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belicheck, believing he had texted former Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator and newly named head coach of the New York Giants, Brian Daboll to congratulate him on accepting the position. After realizing he was texting Flores and not Daboll he apologized saying “Sorry — I f—ed this up. I double checked and misread the text. I think they are naming Brian Daboll. I’m sorry about that.” Both Daboll and Flores worked under Belichick in New England.

The texts were sent three days before Flores even interviewed for the position.

The Giants released a statement saying “We are pleased and confident with the process that resulted in the hiring of Brian Daboll,” the Giants said. “We interviewed an impressive and diverse group of candidates. The fact of the matter is, Brian Flores was in the conversation to be our head coach until the eleventh hour. Ultimately, we hired the individual we felt was most qualified to be our next head coach.”

The NFL has been under fire for the lack of diversity in coaching positions in the league. Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is currently the only Black head coach in the league. Along with Flores, David Culley was fired from the Houston Texans after only one season where star Quarterback Deshaun Watson was out for the season due to legal issues. The Denver Broncos hired former Green Bay Packers Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who is white.

In 2003, the NFL created the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview at least one “diverse” candidate when looking to hire new coaches. The rule was expanded in 2009 to include general managers as well as other front-office positions. 70% of the players in the NFL are Black.

SOURCE | Bleacher Report

