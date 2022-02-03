Kanye West Officially Gives Antonio Brown A Job, Enlists Him For Role At Donda Sports

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Currently unemployed and still widely problematic, NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has a job outside the National Football League.

Kanye West, who seems to have an affinity for connecting with problematic and “canceled” people (see Marilyn Manson), has officially announced that Antonio Brown will be joining Donda Sports, the organization announced this week. During his “press tour,” after he quit on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and threw Tom Brady, his head coach, and the entire Buccaneers organization under the bus, Brown mentioned he was working in some capacity with the Chicago rapper.

“We’re just excited about the Donda sports brand, and making this thing a competitive sports brand to the athletes,” Brown revealed in a recent interview. “I don’t think there’s a lot of fashion lines for athletes, wearing fashionable and comfortable clothes, so with a guy like Kanye West, being able to partner with him and work with him to provide more creative, genius ideas for fashion looks for athletes in general… I’m just grateful for the opportunity here soon, to share what we’ve got with the world.

In a statement released on Tuesday (Feb.1), Donda Sports revealed Brown will be “assisting” West and Justin LaBoy in bringing “an athlete perspective to all aspects of the organization.”

“Donda Sports was founded with the vision of providing holistic support to athletes during and beyond their sports career,” the statement says. “Donda Sports is a limitless organization centered on professional and wellness support in equal measure with the ambition to work with athletes across all genders, divisions, and sports.”

Kanye West has been very active lately. Whether it’s forcing his new girlfriend and allegedly Drake’s old fling Julia Fox down our throats, revealing DONDA 2 is on the way, or getting his Donda Academy basketball team on the cover of SLAM.

It would appear we are smack dab in the middle of YEEZY season.

