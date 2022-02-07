Watch Trailer: Disney+ Shares a New Story of ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ Starring Gabrielle Union

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Disney released the official trailer for its Disney+ Original movie Cheaper by the Dozen today (Feb. 7). The upcoming film, starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff, is a fresh take on the 2003 hit family comedy.

Steve Martin, Bonnie Hunt starred as the parents in the original movie, which debuted Christmas Day in 2003. The two compromised their budding careers to raise 12 children. Union and Braff will take a new approach to the hit franchise as they tell the funny and heartwarming story of the madness that takes place in their unique, blended family of 12. They, still the Bakers, will navigate a hectic Homelife while simultaneously managing their family business.

In the 2-minute trailer, the children are conducting their own business with indoor drag races and TikTok dances. The parents are doing their best to keep it all together.

Cheaper by the Dozen is directed by Gail Lerner with a screenplay by Kenya Barris & Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry based upon the novel by Frank Bunker Gilbreth, Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey. Kenya Barris is producing, with Shawn Levy, Gabrielle Union, Brian Dobbins and Donald J. Lee, Jr. serving as executive producers. The movie stars Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff, Erika Christensen, Timon Kyle Durrett, Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, Leo Abelo Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote and Luke Prael.

The next iteration of Cheaper by the Dozen will premiere March 18, 2022, exclusively on Disney+. Check out the trailer for a glimpse at the comedic and touching family story of the raucous exploits of a blended family of 12.

