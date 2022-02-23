NYC Mayor Eric Adams Hints At Phasing Out Vaccine Mandate Paving Way For Kyrie Irving To Hoop In Brooklyn

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Brooklyn Nets part-time superstar Kyrie Irving can finally look forward to playing in front of fans in Barclays Center, thanks to NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

NYC’s polarizing new Mayor Eric Adams announced during a press conference on Wednesday (Feb.23) that he plans to phase out the vaccine mandate that has protected residents from those who refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in the coming weeks. His decision comes as cases drastically fall around the city, and with the rules finally being relaxed, that means the contrarian and vaccine ignorant Kyrie Irving can finally play in home games.

Now, before you folks who sided with Irving and, like him, held out on getting the shot because you wanted to buck the system begin to toot your horns, you should thank the millions of New Yorkers who got the shot and wore masks cause this is possible because of them.

Anyway, Mayor Adams shed light on the process during his press conference. When asked if he plans to ditch vaccine passports to enjoy in-door activities like Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington DC decided to Adams said he “can’t wait to get it done.”

“I take my hat off to New Yorkers through masks, through vaccines, through social distancing. We were hit with the uncertainty, the fear of COVID. I’m just really proud of how we responded as New Yorkers,” Adams said

Adams made sure to point out that he will continue to follow the science regarding the “clear structure” of how he will phase out the vaccine mandates.

The news comes after Nets GM Sean Marks hinted at Kevin Durant and recently acquired Ben Simmons could return sooner than later, giving fans something to be hopeful about in the second half of the Nets season. Also, during a Twitch gaming session with Cam Thomas and Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving could have been well aware of things changing, saying, “watch our squad coming out of the all-star break.”

It looks like “scary hours” are upon us, and the Nets team we were supposed to see will finally hit the court.

Photo: Greg Fiume / Getty

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Hints At Phasing Out Vaccine Mandate Paving Way For Kyrie Irving To Hoop In Brooklyn was originally published on cassiuslife.com