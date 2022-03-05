Slaughterhouse Turmoil: Joe Budden & Joell Ortiz Have Heated Exchange

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

We’d like to begin this post by respectfully stating the obvious that during their reign, Slaughterhouse was comprised of four of the best MCs of their lane at the time. These days, the talented quartet are now at odds and a recent IG Live session with Joe Budden, Joell Ortiz, and Royce Da 5’9 went extremely left for reasons we’ll explain below.

For those unaware, the aforementioned Ortiz and KXNG CROOKED (AKA Crooked I) are currently on track to release the joint album The Rise & Fall Of Slaughterhouse next week and dropped off a pair of singles that sparked a fair bit of discussion among fans. CROOKED explained via a tweet that he was ready to move on from Slaughterhouse after being largely inactive for a decade. For context, The last time the group officially worked together was on Royce’s “Chopping Block” from his 2017 mixtape, Bar Exam 4.

Adding to this, whispers of Slaughterhouse reuniting cropped up over the years but it should be noted that Royce has been the loudest champion of only moving ahead if all four acts were in sync. As most online are discussing now, it’s apparent that the tension between the one-time allies is at a zenith.

During the IG Live session, which didn’t feature CROOKED, the remaining trio of rappers attempted to hash things out but the convo took a turn for the worst when Budden told Ortiz that his upcoming project with CROOKED can, quote, “suck my d*ck” with Ortiz backing away from the conversation and logging off.

The singles “Vacancy” and “Backstage” addresses much of the group’s inner turmoil, which one could argue the public should never be privy to considering the close friendship they all once shared. As Hip-Hop fans and supporters of all four men who once held the Slaughterhouse flag high, we hope that the fellas find their way back to an amicable alignment if nothing else.

Check out the videos for “Vacancy” and “Backstage” below, along with clips of the IG Live session.

The full discussion is below.

