Brent Faiyaz Announces His Second Annual “Show U Off” Grant For Black Women Entrepreneurs

Grammy-nominated singer and producer Brent Faiyaz announces the second annual “Show U Off” grant program for Black women entrepreneurs.

Brent Faiyaz released a single “Show U Off” in 2021 and shortly after, he launched the program of the same name. The song and the grant emphasize Brent’s strong desire to amplify and empower Black female voices.

The grant program will award $60k in funds to six applicants, receiving $10k each. Black businesswomen are encouraged to submit a one-minute video introducing their business and outlining how the grant money would help them navigate challenges in their respective industries.

Brent is coming off an incredible year. He recently capped a stratospheric 2021, collaborating with of the biggest names in music including Drake, The Neptunes, Tyler, the Creator, Baby Keem, Meek Mill and Tems. He also released his own solo hits and surpassed 8.5 billion streams for his catalog that includes two Certified Platinum and five Certified Gold singles. In 2016, Faiyaz formed his own independent record label, Lost Kids and released his “Fuck The World EP” in 2020, which debuted at number 20 on the Billboard 200 charts.

In addition to the “Show U Off” grant program, Brent also gives back to his fans through the Lost Kids Benefit that supports youths in his hometown of Baltimore, MD. The organization celebrated its 4th anniversary.

The “Show U Off” grant program is accepting applications now until tomorrow, March 10 at 10m PT. Check out more details on how to apply here.

