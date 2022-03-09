The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Kith Women teamed up with the estate of the late Aaliyah for a special capsule collection released on International Women’s Day. The gear incorporates never-before-seen photos taken by Robert Whitman, and all proceeds from sales of the collection will go to two organizations: the Detroit School of Arts (Aaliyah’s high school) and the international not-for-profit I Support the Girls, which provides young girls with personal items and hygiene products and “allowing females experiencing homelessness, impoverishment, or distress to stand tall with dignity.”

“I am a huge fan of Kith all that you’ve achieved in taking that first store in Brooklyn and expanding to a brand that touches the four corners of the globe,” wrote Aaliyah’s brother Rashad Haughton in a public letter to Kith founder Ronnie Fieg. “That’s why I know you’ll approach this project with the tact, confidence, and heart that my sister brought to everything she touched,” he added.

Most of the tees and have already sold out. But other items from the collection which are still available include “Rock the Boat” hoodies in black or white ($170) and the “Baby Lynn” cropped crew ($155).

“Aaliyah graduated from high school with a 4.0 GPA, which now houses a recital hall named in her honor,” Kith Women shared on Instagram. “Our goal was to uplift their next generation of female students by using our platform to share their talents and perspectives… We hope, and believe, that this initiative is one that Aaliyah would be proud of. ”

Check out more detailed pics below and the rest of the limited-edition “Kith Women for Aaliyah” collection by clicking here.

Kith Women Releases Special Aaliyah Capsule Collection was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On The Morning Hustle: