Meagan Good Shows Off Her Bikini Body While Modeling The Matte Collection’s New Swimwear Line

Meagan Good took to Instagram today to get us ready for the warm weather ahead when she showed off her bikini body while modeling the Matte Collection’s new swimwear line, and she looks good!

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous actress was glowing while poolside in Malibu, California where she modeled a variety of swimsuits from the new line including cut-out one-pieces, sexy string bikinis, and sheer crop tops that we all need in our collection.

Rocking a wavy, short bob haircut, Meagan served face and body while taking her IG followers through the new swimwear collection. “Do I prefer prints or solids? I’m going to have to go with solids,” she said in the fun video while showing off suits from the line. She then stated her preference for one-pieces over bikinis, telling her followers, “Ok, so. Bikini or one piece? I would usually say bikini but the way that this Havana heat line is hitting, I’m going to have to go with one-piece for sure.”

Of course, we’re not the only ones loving the swimwear line on the Harlem actress as many of Meagan’s 7million Instagram followers flooded her Instagram comments with their stamps of approval. “It’s the haircut for me ,” one fan wrote while another commented, “I meeeeeaaannnnnn ,” and another commented, “Yasssssssss .”

The Matte Collection’s new swimwear line, the Havana Heat Collection, is available now. Will you cop?

