The End Justifies The Means: Ozark Season 4 Part 2 Official Release Date and Trailer

The end is near. The final episodes of Ozark will premiere in a little under a month on April 29, 2022.

Once the finale has aired, viewers will be able to take an in depth look into the making of the final season in “A Farewell to Ozark,” which is a 30-minute retrospective that serves as a love letter to one of Netflix’s great drama series. The piece, which will also be available on Netflix, explores the genesis of the series, the rich characters we loved and loved to hate, the gripping performances that captivated us, the creatives who made magic behind the camera and a wealth of memories over the last five years.

The first part of the final season released January 21, 2022 with 7 episodes. The second part will also have 7 episodes and will follow Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) after they are rid of Helen (Janet McTeer) and climb to the top of Navarro’s (Felix Solis) empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozark but some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.

Ozark stars Emmy Award winner Jason Bateman, Emmy Award winner Laura Linney, Emmy Award winner Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, Emmy Award winner Richard Thomas, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Link, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker and Veronica Falcón. Emmy Award nominee Chris Mundy returns as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Jason Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque also serve as executive producers on the series from MRC Television.

Check out the trailer for Ozark: Season 4 Part 2 below.

What do you think about the trailer? How do you feel about Ozark coming to an end? Be sure to let us know in the comments and tune in to the catch the season on April 29, 2022 on Netflix.

The End Justifies The Means: Ozark Season 4 Part 2 Official Release Date and Trailer was originally published on globalgrind.com

