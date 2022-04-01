Dreamville Gets Gangsta, City Girls & More New Music: STREAMED

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Dreamville — D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape

What happens when one of the most prominent rap camps teams up with one of the most celebrated mixtape DJs of all time? J. Cole’s Dreamville squad attempts to answer that question with their new DJ Drama-hosted project, D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape.

Cole World brings familiar faces to the tape with Ari Lennox, JID, Bas, Lute, Cozz, and Earthgang, among others from the label. But much like 2019’s Revenge of the Dreamers III, this project also includes appearances from outside of the immediate Dreamville circle, including 2 Chainz, Sheck Wes, G Perico, Reason, and Young Nudy.

Jermaine Cole doesn’t just rhyme on the project. He also goes from in front of the mic to behind the boards here, providing some production alongside Christo, Beat Butcha, Wyldfyre, Chuck Inglish, Jake One, and more.

D-Day lands just as the label gears up for its Dreamville Festival, which is set to run this weekend [April 2-3]. Lil Baby and Cole are set to headline the event on Saturday and Sunday respectively. DJ Drama is slated to have a “Gangsta Grillz” set featuring heavy hitters like Lil Wayne, Jeezy, and T.I.

Listen to D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape below.

Lil Tjay — “In My Head”

Lil Tjay has gone from a heavy underground buzz to mainstream success with at least three Billboard Hot 100 entries to date. Now, the Columbia star unleashes his newest single, the highly-anticipated “In My Head.”

Produced by Yvng Finxssa and Yoshi, the new track boasts a memorable sample of Iyaz’s 2009 single, “Replay.” Going off this “Shawty’s like a melody in my head that I can’t keep out” foundation, Lil Tjay opens up about his own ups and downs with romance.

“I got funny feelings in my head and girl, I don’t know what to call it,” he sings on the track. “Too iffy and quick, I can’t say that it’s love, but I know that I want some more of it.” Later, he adds: “Daily, you be on my mind / My heart hurt beat and bruised from the owner before it / Got a good feelin’ this time / I been focused on you and I cannot ignore it.”

To go along with the new song, Lil Tjay teamed up with rapper Rubi Rose. The “He In His Feelings” emcee plays Tjay’s love interest in the new clip, which includes romantic scenes, a shooting, and a surprise twist of an ending with a “To Be Continued” kicker. Listen to “In My Head” and watch the new visual below.

City Girls feat. Fivio Foreign — “Top Notch”

The City Girls head to Brooklyn on their newest collaboration as JT and Yung Miami join forces with Fivio Foreign for their latest single, “Top Notch.”

Over AXL Beats’ now signature production sounds, City Girls trade verses about everything from Miami’s Audemars Piguet game (“Big AP on a small wrist”) to JT’s opps (“Don’t wanna kick it or I don’t wanna be cool / Beefin’ with who? …I don’t know you”).

Fivio comes through on the feature. “This is not a movie, we got real guns,” he explains in his verse. “Hop in the V / Go to the hood and the topic is me / When I was down, I was broke, but I told them I knew I’d be rich by the top of the week.”

Directed by Benmarc, the song’s music video also arrives today. The clip comes with a warning because it “contains sequences of flashing imagery which may affect people who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy or other photo sensitivities.” Viewer discretion is advised in order to view the visual below.

Latto feat. Mariah Carey & DJ Khaled — “Big Energy (Remix)”

Latto made waves this week by announcing and surprising fans with a high-powered Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled-assisted remix to her already-rising “Big Energy” single. Today, she unveils the song’s explicit version to add to that fire.

As some might expect, the remix is essentially a mash-up of Latto’s “Big Energy” track and Mariah’s legendary “Fantasy” remix with O.D.B. This time around, Khaled does his best to pay tribute to Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s famed intro while Mariah performs sections of her classic. “It’s Latto. It’s Mariah,” Khaled announces. “I’m looking at my wrist and it’s a new watch. This the remix!”

To go along with the new version of the track, Latto shared a text message she apparently sent to Mimi. “I just wanted to let you know I’m so appreciative of you,” Latto says in the text. “I’m excited for the world to hear this[. Thank you] for being a real one…That’s why blessings will never stop coming [your] way.”

“Big Energy” is the biggest single off Latto’s freshly-released album, 777. The clean version of the remix arrived at the top of the week and the explicit arrives now. Listen to the new version below.

Freddie Gibbs feat. Rick Ross — “Ice Cream”

Freddie Gibbs ended last year with his celebrated Jadakiss-assisted “Black Illuminati.” Now, he returns with another big collaboration in the form of “Ice Cream” featuring Rick Ross.

Over Kenny Beats’ production, Freddie kicks things off with the first verse. “Took it from the box Chevy to the Bentley coupe / All night servin’ hard white…P Miller in a Dickies suit.”

Rozay pops up in the second verse with some boasts about his paper (“When it comes to gettin’ money, we the best”) and his wardrobe (“Twenty thou’ Balenciagas, I ain’t wear ‘em yet”).

The song’s music video was directed by JMP. Freddie opens the clip up by rapping inside of a moving ice cream truck full of models. Pouring champagne together, the guys also team up for a snow-filled scene in front of an all-white backdrop.

Gibbs is clearly paying tribute to Raekwon’s classic “Ice Cream” with both the song and the music video. Featuring Ghostface Killah, Method Man, and Cappadonna, the original remains a fan favorite off the beloved 1995 album Only Built 4 Cuban Linx…, which also included “Heaven & Hell” and “Rainy Dayz.”

