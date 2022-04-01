The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The City Girls are back with a brand new look and video for their song, “Top Notch” and in true City Girls fashion, the LEWKS are everything!

Styled by Bryon Javar, the Miami rap duo looked absolutely stunning in the single’s cover art as they rocked pineapple-like high ponytails with side swoop bangs, long pink stiletto nails, and oversized colorful jewelry in square and circular shapes. Both Yung Miami and JT shared the cover looks on their Instagram pages, getting their fans and followers ready for the latest single and music video.

“Top Notch ,” Yung Miami simply captioned the photo set.

While JT took to the ‘Gram to share another angle of the stylish look.

“creative direction went INSANEEE ,” one of the rappers’ millions of followers commented underneath the colorful looks while another wrote, “Oh so y’all coming?????? Okayyyy”

The rap duo’s stylist Bryon Javar also shared the look on his social media page as well, posting the vibrant photos while tagging the girls’ glam squad in the process. “#TheRulesAreSimple with @yungmiami305 @thegirljt @citygirls for “Top notch” out today! #StyledByJavar obsessed with this shoot can you guess the inspiration ,” he wrote. Check it out below.

The City Girls’ new single and music video, “Top Notch” is out now and features Fivio Foreign. What do you think of the creative direction?

DON’T MISS…

JT Has Us Green With Envy In This Green Bottega Veneta Look

City Girls Give Hilarious Speech While Accepting Their ‘Future Is Female’ Award: ‘Some Days We Want To Be Rappers. Next Day We Want To Be With Our Men’

The City Girls Give A Sexy Performance At The Savage X Fenty Store In Las Vegas

The City Girls Rock ‘Top Notch’ Ponytails And Pink Stiletto Nails For Their New Single was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On The Morning Hustle: