Master P Believes He Could Solve The Los Angeles Lakers Coaching Woes

The Los Angeles Lakers’ tumultuous season is in the books, and LeBron James is currently chilling at home during the postseason, but one person got the blame for the woes, head coach Frank Vogel. Despite winning a championship, two years ago, the Lakers decided to can him, leaving a coaching vacancy for one of the premier jobs in the NBA that rapper/mogul Master P feels he is perfect for.

TMZ Sports caught up with Master P fresh out of a meeting promoting his latest venture, Soldier Snacks. The celebrity gossip site used the opportunity to ask the No Limit general if he would be interested in coaching the Lakers. “They need some alpha males over there. Can’t get nothing bigger than me,” P told TMZ Sports. “If you want to win, bring me in. At least give it a shot because this is Hollywood. When you look at the Lakers, I know what Mr. Buss done, he thought outside the box. So, if Jeanie Buss wants to think outside the box, I’ll bring some hell of assistant coaches with me like Shaq, John Lucas. I don’t know if Shaq wants to do that, but if he do, we can take over.”

This is not the first time Master P expressed interest in coaching an NBA team. He pitched himself for the head coaching job for his hometown New Orleans Pelicans when they fired Stan Van Gundy. The Pelicans decided to go in a different direction. The 51-year-old also played professionally, earning spots on the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors preseason rosters but failing to stay on the roster for the regular season.

It looks like Master P’s hoop dreams are still alive. Who knows, maybe he will be involved with the NBA again in some shape or form. He could also live vicariously through his two sons, Hercy and Mercy Miller, who have pretty good shots at making it to the association.

Photo: Erika Goldring / Getty

