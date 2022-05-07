Kandi Burruss Is Pretty In A Pink Halpern Ensemble At The GLAAD Awards

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss stepped out looking pretty in pink in a Halpern ensemble that was everything!

Taking to Instagram, the beauty showed off her fashionable fit that featured a sparkly pink blazer and matching pink slacks. She added a bright sash around the blazer to add to the look and paired the monochromatic fit with platform Giuseppe Zanotti heels. To complete the ensemble, she accessorized the look with dangly sparkly earrings and wore her hair in a short, blunt bob with a middle part to frame both sides of her gorgeous face.

The legendary singer and reality star shared the look on her social media page, posting a series of photos modeling the outfit from various angles as she headed to the GLAAD Awards. “This is what #winning looks like!!!! Thank you @glaad for a wonderful evening of community!,” she captioned the fashionable photo set. Check it out below.

Kandi also shared more photos from inside the legendary evening and even posted a photo of herself showing off her outfit alongside cast members from her Thoughts of A Colored Man play which won the “Outstanding Broadway Production” award at the evening. “I was on the winning team last night!” she captioned this picture. “Thank you @glaad for awarding @coloredmanplay with “Outstanding Broadway Production”!”

Congratulations to Kandi and the entire cast for the big win last night!

Beauties, what do you think of Kandi’s all pink ensemble?

