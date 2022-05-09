THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Sunday (May 8), Netflix announced that their hit series ‘Never Have I Ever’ will be returning for its third season.

The coming-of-age comedy-drama will return to Netflix on August 12 with another ten-episode season. In Season 3 of the critically acclaimed series, Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home. We’ll also see Devi navigating new romantic relationships this season.

Alongside Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, John McEnroe, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young also star in the Mindy Kaling produced comedy that is loosely based on Kaling’s childhood in the Boston area.

‘Never Have I Ever’ was co-created by Lang Fisher, who executive produces alongside Kaling. Fisher also serves as showrunner and writer for the show. The series is produced by Universal Television, which is a division of Universal Studio Group. Howard Klein and David Miner serve as executive producers for 3 Arts Entertainment.

Earlier this year (March 8), Netflix announced that the show had been renewed for a fourth and final season. The last installment is expected to premiere sometime in 2023.

Have you tapped into ‘Never Have I Ever’ yet? Are you excited for the third season? Let us know in the comments and be sure to catch the show’s new season when it returns August 12.

Netflix Announces Premiere Date For The Third Season Of ‘Never Have I Ever’ was originally published on globalgrind.com