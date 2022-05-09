The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Joc has some explaining to do. The former Bad Boy South rapper now better known for his turn as a reality television star has been arrested for child endangerment.

The Jasmine Brand reports that Joc got pinched in the wee hours of May 5 in Gwinett County, GA and posted his $1300 bail a few hours later. The rapper was reportedly pulled over for speeding, and the cops arrested him after running his information.

The rapper born Jasiel Amon Robinson was coughing driving, wait for it…with a suspended driver’s license. But Hollywood Unlocked was the first to report that the warrant that was out on Joc was for child abandonment.

This is where it’s necessary to point out that Joc reportedly has eight children with four different baby mothers. There is no official confirmation on what caused the Abandonment of Dependent Child charge, which is a misdemeanor, but the speculation is that he slack on child support somewhere.

We’re sure this story is only going to keep developing, but so far it’s mum’s the word from the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star. Well, he did have some jokes for The Shade Room.

Yung Joc Arrested For Child Abandonment was originally published on hiphopwired.com