Kanye West Drops New Visuals To “Life of The Party”

In celebration of Mother’s Day yesterday (May 8), last night FOX premiered Kanye West’s new visuals to Donda‘s “Life of The Party” during Family Guy and not only was it actually pretty cool, he didn’t even threaten Pete Davidson in it. Progress!

Though this isn’t the version that saw the legendary André 3000 drop a ridiculously creative verse and Kanye call out Drake in his bars, Kanye did get his bars off on this version too. For the video Kanye uses old pictures of himself during his childhood years while incorporating some CGI to make his younger self rap his verses. Ultimately the visual concludes with a home video of a young Kanye in 1990 rapping at a family gathering while the adults went about their business not knowing they were in the presence of a future legend.

Though the song and video were pretty cool we would’ve preferred the OG version with Three Stacks on it, but it is what it is.

Check out the visuals to “Life of The Party” below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

