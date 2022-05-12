Watch: Netflix Debuts Teaser Trailer From Summer Horror Series ‘Resident Evil’

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Netflix reveals teaser trailer from summer horror series, Resident Evil. The legendary franchise brings its battle for survival to the streaming platform this July.

“Nothing eventful ever happens in the peaceful New Raccoon City.” The one-minute teaser trailer opens with a flashback scene to present day set in London in 2036. It’s 14 years after joy caused so much pain as Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by blood-thirsty infected and mind shattering creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the sinister Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.

The diverse ensemble cast features Lance Reddick, Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuñez, Connor Gosssatti, Turlough Convery and popular South Asian-Canadian actor Ahad Raza Mir. Their roles aren’t confirmed, but the trailer can give fans a little insight into their characters.

The sci-fi, horror, action and mystery series is building upon one of the most popular, best selling survival horror video games of all time, Resident Evil will tell a brand new story across two timelines:

In the first timeline, fourteen-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City. A manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realize that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world.

Cut to the second timeline, well over a decade into the future: there are less than fifteen million people left on Earth. And more than six billion monsters — people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now thirty, struggles to survive in this New World, while the secrets from her past – about her sister, her father and herself – continue to haunt her.

Resident Evil will feature 8 hour-long episodes. The upcoming live action series is headed to Netflix July 14 at 12 am PT. Be sure to watch the official teaser trailer below.

Watch: Netflix Debuts Teaser Trailer From Summer Horror Series ‘Resident Evil’ was originally published on globalgrind.com