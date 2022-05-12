Annual Alabaster Lake George Party Turns Into All-Out Melee In Florida

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Florida’s gonna Florida.

What should’ve been a happy outing turned into an all-out brawl when an annual lake party became an “every man for himself” situation over the weekend. WESH 2 is reporting that this past Saturday hundreds of boaters ascending on Lake George for water related fun and activities but things eventually went south and revelers seemingly bought knuckle sandwiches to share as fights broke out all over the place including the DJ deck. Already dubbed “Mayhem At Lake George,” the MAGA-ish riot was so out of control that the sheriff had to call in reinforcements from several counties nearby just to control the situation.

“People are just out there to have a good time, but like anything else, when you have a huge concentration of people like this and you have alcohol involved, you do have some incidents,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

Among this year’s incidents, a fight that led to serious head injuries for one of the revelers. Chitwood, who was on the water, along with his marine units and units from Lake, Seminole, Orange and St. Johns Counties, FWC and the Coast Guard, says getting through the crowd and to the injured man posed the greatest challenge.

After it was all said and done authorities made 42 stops, handed out 50 warnings, and wrote eight citations for Boating Under the Influence before making a few arrests. You’d think everyone fighting would’ve been arrested but again, Florida gonna Florida.

“As a community, you have to put all these resources out there because something horrible could go wrong,” Chitwood said.

Should be interesting when Florida Governor, Ron “Baby Trump” DeSantis follows through on his promise and passes a new law allowing citizens to carry guns without a permit or license. People are going to have to weigh whether going to a party in Florida is worth risking their lives over forreal forreal.

Just sayin.’

Annual Alabaster Lake George Party Turns Into All-Out Melee In Florida was originally published on hiphopwired.com