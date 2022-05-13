Toni Braxton Puts Sex Appeal On Overdrive In Her Latest Instagram Reel

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Toni Braxton stepped out to remind us that she’s still that chick. The 54-year-old singer and actress posted a reel to her Instagram account perched in the backseat of a truck, clad in a white duster, a black bustier, thing sandals, long hair cascading down her back, and black sunglasses.

Braxton captioned the video, “Aint Nothin To It… .” This is an easy flex for the R&B icon whose sex appeal has always been in overdrive. Last summer, the mother of two sent the internet into a frenzy when she posted a series of photos and videos of herself in a thong bikini. If we know anything about Braxton, it’s that she serves sex and confidence on a shiny, luxury platter.

All praise aside, the singer has gone through a trying couple of months after losing her sister, Traci Braxton. Back in March, the eldest of the Braxton Family took to Instagram to acknowledge the family’s loss.

“It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly,” Braxton wrote.

As the family heals in private, I find it is refreshing to see the Grammy-award-winning artist show us that she’s doing just fine.

