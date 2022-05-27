Star Wars Celebration 2022: There Is A Lot Still Going On In A Galaxy Far, Far Away

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Star Wars Celebration 2022 first day proved there is still a lot going on in a galaxy, far, far away on Disney+.

Thursday (May 26.) was day one of Star Wars Celebration 2022, and it was a Darth Vader force push felt around the world by Star Wars fans everywhere.

On the heels of the premiere of the long-awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series featuring fan favorites Ewan McGregor and Hayden Kristen plus Moses Ingram, the Disney streaming service let the world know there is more Star Wars content on the way.

Andor

YES, we are getting more Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) in the Rogue One spinoff series Andor. The series will continue to focus on the rise of the Rebel Alliance in a Galatic Empire-dominated universe and the rise of Andor as a rebel hero.

Official Synopsis:

The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, and Kyle Soller and arrives on Disney+ exclusively on August 31.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Has A Release Date

This is the way. Our favorite Mandalorian, not named Boba Fett, is coming back for a third season in February 2023.

Fans in attendance at the convention saw a trailer for the third season still in production. Everyone is coming back except for muscle-bound MAGA-loving Gina Carano, who fumbled her Star Wars bag thanks to some highly bigoted tweets and comments.

Yup, so that means more Mando and his son, Grogu, or as we refer to him around these parts, Baby Yoda.

New Rockstars’ Erik Voss was in attendance and broke down the trailer as best as possible, revealing that Mando, aka Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), returns to the Mandalorian homeworld decimated by the Galatic Empire. Mando wants to redeem himself for removing his helmet, which is not his clan’s way, and he can only do that by purifying himself in the waters of Mandalore.

Hopefully, Disney will stop being greedy and share it with the world. For now, you can peep Voss’ breakdown below and get excited.

Jude Law Is Coming To The World of Star Wars

The star power in the Star Wars franchise continues to grow. Veteran actor Jude Law will be joining the cast of the Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, also coming to Disney+ in 2023.

Per The Verge, the show is “a coming-of-age tale set in the sci-fi universe.” Law will also be joined by “kids,” no word on who those younglings will be. MCU Spider-Man movie director Jon Watts and his favorite writer Chris Ford are attached to the series.

Jon Favreau, who has his hands all over Disney’s Star Wars properties, and Dave Filoni will produce.

It sounds like the future will be very bright for Star Wars fans now and for the foreseeable future.

Photo: Getty Images/ Disney

Star Wars Celebration 2022: There Is A Lot Still Going On In A Galaxy Far, Far Away was originally published on hiphopwired.com