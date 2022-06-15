The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Latto took to Instagram this week to serve a Prada LEWK that we love!

Taking to the platform, the rapper showed off her fashionable designer look, donning a matching two piece yellow Prada short set featuring a striped crop top and matching cut off, hot pants. She paired the look with leather yellow Marc Jacobs boots retailing for $495 and a carried a $567 black Telfar handbag that matched the look perfectly. As for her hair, she wore her jet black locs in loose curls with bangs that wisped across her forehead as she served face and body for the ‘Gram while showing off her effortless style.

,” she captioned the look. Check it out below. “I know u Prada me,” she captioned the look. Check it out below.

Many of Latto’s followers were loving this look just as much as we were and flooded the beauty’s IG comments with their stamps of approval. “ ,” commented fellow rapper, JT of the City Girls while another left, “ very prada you baby” underneath the fashionable pic.

This look has to be one of our faves from the rap star! What do you think of this Prada ensemble? Would you splurge?

Latto Posed For The ‘Gram Wearing An All-Yellow Prada Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com