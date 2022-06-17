THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

With the release of their new joint album, Montega just a few weeks away, French Montana and Harry Fraud are hard at work showing fans what to expect from their collaborative project and today release some new visuals to continue to build some buzz.

Coming through with their latest visuals to “Blue Chills,” French rolls through the streets of New York in the back seat of a drop-top ‘Bach (least we think that’s what it was) before linking up with his boys at the bodega. If French didn’t treat them fools to a few chopped cheeses with all that ice on, man listen…

Back in the South, Gucci Mane links up with Yung Miami and Quavo to floss some ridonkulous pieces of ice and a Benz with hydraulics for his clip to “First Impression.” That Benz bouncing lowkey hard.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from

Chance The Rapper featuring Joey Bada$$, Lil Baby featuring 42 Dugg and Veeze, and more.

FRENCH MONTANA & HARRY FRAUD – “BLUE CHILLS”

GUCCI MANE FT. QUAVO & YUNG MIAMI – “FIRST IMPRESSION”

CHANCE THE RAPPER FT. JOEY BADA$$ – “THE HIGHS & THE LOWS”

LIL BABY FT. 42 DUGG & VEEZE – “U-DIGG”

FATMAN SCOOP – “BLACK”

KIING SHOOTER – “ACT TOUGH”

LILCJ KASINO, VOOCHIE P & SAUCE WALKA – “GETTING STURDY”

DUKE DEUCE FT. GLORILLA – “JUST SAY THAT”

BIG30 – “DEAD GUYZ”

BIG MOOCHIE GRAPE – “EAST HAITI BABY”

French Montana “Blue Chills,” Gucci Mane ft. Quavo & Yung Miami “First Impression” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com