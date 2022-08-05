‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ Stars Talk Toxic Friendships And Triggering Terminology

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

One of the hottest movies of the summer is definitely ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ and we got the inside scoop from the stars themselves.

Global Grind Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden spoke with the stars of A24’s new Gen Z slasher flick ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies,’ Rachel Sennot and Chase Sui about their toxic friend group in the movie and the use of contemporary buzzwords in the script.

Check out the full interview below:

‘Bodies, Bodies, Bodies’ is in Los Angeles theaters today, August 5th and theaters nationwide August 12th

