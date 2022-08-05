Drake & Lil Baby Hold Down DJ Khaled’s Hospital In “Staying Alive” Video

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

While everyone on social media is praising NBA YoungBoy’s latest album, The Last Slimeto, it should be worth noting that DJ Khaled just dropped a new visual with two of today’s hottest artists on the same track.

To amp up the upcoming release of his latest studio project, GOD DID, DJ Khaled comes through with some visuals for his first single, “Staying Alive” which boasts features from Drake and Lil Baby. For the video Khaled decided to set the scene in a hospital that he owns where only the finest Asian women are hired as nurses and Lil Baby is the top doctor in all the lands even though he smokes weed while performing surgery. This the General Hospital reboot we need, b.

Drake meanwhile plays another doctor who you just figure done smashed half the female staff about a year into his gig at Khaled Khaled Hospital. Just sayin.’

Whether or not this track is enough to get DJ Khaled’s latest album atop the Billboard Charts remains to be seen but until then check out the visuals to “Staying Alive” below and let us know if this is or isn’t it, chief.

