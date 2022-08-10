The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a WILD few weeks for the always outspoken Irv Gotti, but he’s not letting anything stop his excitement for the official Murder Inc Doc premiering tonight. Irv said he told BET he and the Murder Inc crew would be speaking their truth on the doc — the good, bad & ugly.

Fat Joe recently took to Instagram Live to offer his candid opinion on comments Irv made about Ashanti and their alleged entanglement, which reportedly took place nearly 20 years ago.

“Irv Gotti a sucker man,” Fat Joe said in a clip. “And so my thing is, first is first, however long ago was that? How many millions ago was the Verzuz? That’s what I want to know.”

Of course, Irv wasn’t going to just let that ride. When asked about Joe’s comments, the music exec told Good Morning H-Town that he felt fooled into thinking that he and Joe were actually friends.

Check out the video below.

[LISTEN] Irv Gotti Reacts To Fat Joe Diss, Says They Are Not Friends was originally published on theboxhouston.com