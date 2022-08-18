AFAF: He Didn’t Introduce Us When Another Woman Greeted Him!

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Today’s Asking For A Friend comes from Tawanda! She needs advice from the Hustlers’ after her boo was greeted by a flirtatious woman during their date! Although they’ve only been dating for a month or two, he claims he is exclusively dating her but Tawanda says after that interaction she’s not so sure.

She says her main issue is the flirtatious way the mystery woman caressed the side of his face not mention the fact that he didn’t even introduce the two. Now Tawanda wants to know if she should keep it moving or let it go since they are still a fairly new situation. Listen below to hear advice from Headkrack, Lore’l and the Hustler’s.

