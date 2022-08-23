Maryland Ranks Top 20 For Gender Equality

Ahead of Women’s equality day, Maryland seems to be making strides in the right direction. According to recent reports, the State ranks top 20 for gender equality.
In a report released by WalletHub, Maryland ranked 19th on the list of Best and Worst states for women’s equality. However, the country as a whole ranks 27th best for gender equality.
To determine the ranking, WalletHub compared all 50 states using 17 key metrics including the gap between women and men executives and unemployment rates for both women and men.
In nearly every state, women did represent the highest percentage of minimum wage workers with Delaware and Georgia having the highest gap at 70%. Alaska, Hawaii, and North Dakota surprisingly have an equal ratio.
Check out the top 15 states for women’s equality below, per WalletHub:
- New Mexico
- Nevada
- California
- New York
- Vermont
- West Virginia
- Hawaii
- Maine
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
Still, In every state, women earn statistically less than men with Connecticut having the lowest gap. Women earn 3% less, while Utah has the highest gap at 27.3%.
In addition, i nearly every legislature, male lawmakers far outnumber their female counterparts with Nevada at the highest gap favoring women, with 42%. West Virginia has the highest gap favoring men, with 84% more men accounted for in the state.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Check out the Worst states for women’s equality, per WalletHub:
- Alabama
- Texas
- Kansas
- Colorado
- Tennessee
- South Carolina
- Oklahoma
- Idaho
- Georgia
- Utah
Additionally, Louisiana has the highest unemployment-rate gap favoring women, with almost 2% more unemployed men.
Arizona and Tennessee have the highest gap favoring men, with 0.80% more unemployed women.
The unemployment rate is equal for men and women in Delaware, Nevada, Ohio and Vermont.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Maryland Ranks Top 20 For Gender Equality appeared first on 92 Q.
Maryland Ranks Top 20 For Gender Equality was originally published on 92q.com