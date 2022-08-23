THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Today is the legendary Kobe Bryant‘s birthday! The iconic superstar would’ve turned 44 today. Although he is no longer here with us physically, his legacy lives on through his family, current and former players and the millions of fans who still remember and exemplify the mamba mentality that he approached life with.

Another way people still pay homage to the Black Mamba is by purchasing his shoes. Since his untimely passing, the demand for them has been even crazier than when he was alive. It’s been nearly impossible for people to get their hands on a pair of the classic kicks. Luckily, where there’s a will, there might just be a way.

To celebrate his lasting legacy, Flight Club will be giving away 8 iconic pairs of Kobes in 24 hours. As the day goes on, Flight Club will post 8 different IG Stories throughout the day announcing the winners. Each IG Story will feature the winning comment along with the giveaway style + Image.

To enter, participants must:

Follow @flightclub on IG

Like the Mamba Day IG reel + share to their story

Comment on the Mamba Day IG reel what #MambaMentality means to you

The official giveaway will begin on August 23rd at 8:23pm PT and conclude on August 24th at 8:24pm PT.

The 8 pairs of Kobes:

WED 8/24:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEAN! Be looking out for a gallery tomorrow to celebrate Mamba Day!

Flight Club Celebrates Mamba Day With Giveaway Of 8 Iconic Pairs of Kobe’s was originally published on globalgrind.com