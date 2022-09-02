HomeArts & Entertainment

Cam’ron & A-Trak Link Up For New Single “All I Really Wanted”

Cam is back with his bag and he's dishing out treats for all his fans...

 
It’s officially September and y’all know what that means… Killa season!

Just in time for the back-to-school season, Killa Cam’ron comes through for the kids and dropped a new A-Trak, Beautiful Lou, and G Koop produced cut in “All I Really Wanted.” Serving as an origin story of sorts, the new cut delves into Cam’s humble beginnings as a high school basketball player to a hustler to the rap star he is today.

“In high school I was on the court, getting buckets b*tch / Then I started getting duckets, can’t lie I’m in love with this / the otter getting money man, my motto was like ‘f*ck a b*tch / by time I turned thirty I completed my own bucket list! I don’t take threats lightly, careful who you f*ckin’ with / Now I’ll make you way more famous than your publicist…”

That’s so Killa Cam.

This is the first single off of Cam’ron and Canadian DJ, A-Track’s upcoming duet album U Wasn’t There which is set to drop on September 23rd.

Check out “All I Really Wanted” below and let us know if you’ll be checking for U Wasn’t There come the fourth Friday of this September in the comments below.

The post Cam'ron & A-Trak Link Up For New Single "All I Really Wanted" appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

