Garcelle Beauvais Adds The Finishing Touch To Home Decor By Style Scenting

Studies show that a clean home reduces anxiety, stress, and depression. Combine that with an intoxicating scent, and you have the formula for creating a peaceful living environment. Because the smell of your home is just as important as the decor, actress, author, and talk show host Garcelle Beauvais is sharing her tips and tricks on elevating your home with scent styling. In partnership with Febreze, the interior design enthusiast tells us how to find your home’s perfect fragrance.

“When styling a room, we focus primarily on visual aesthetics, while smell is often overlooked. But interior designers know the power that smell can have in a home – there’s a reason realtors use smells as a finishing touch!” says Beauvais. “To help create the ambiance I’m looking for, Febreze AIR is a must-have. Just a few sprays fight those bad odors and leave the luxurious, fresh scents I want behind. Remember home cohesion doesn’t stop with the eyes – with Scent Styling, you’ll love what you see and smell throughout your home,” Beauvais says.

In an exclusive interview with HelloBeautiful, Beauvais explains the importance of scent-styling, her go-to fragrance to maintain positive energy in her home, and how to find your home’s scent. To learn more about style scenting, click here.

