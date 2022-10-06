NFL ‘Karen’: Man Who Ran On Field Calls Cops On Rams Players Who Tackled Him

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

A purported protester and activist who disrupted an NFL game by running on the field with a smoke bomb before being leveled to the ground by a pair of professional football players has pulled a classic Karen move by calling the cops to report what was alleged to be a “blatant assault.”

The unidentified man who ran on the field during the Monday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers filed a report with the Santa Clara Police Department, according to media reports. The nature of the police report was not immediately clear. However, it was abundantly clear that this man who is a member of a pro-animal organization called Direct Action Everywhere violated rules for people attending NFL games by running on the field.

When the man ran near Bobby Wagner and Takkarist McKinley along the Rams’ sideline, the pair of linebackers — considered to be the strongest among football positions — made sure to stop him in his tracks.

While McKinley hasn’t said much about the police report, Wagner all but shrugged and said he was more concerned with the security guard who appeared to get injured while chasing the man before the Rams players brought the publicity stunt to a swift end.

Wagner said he was unsure what the man’s intentions were and instincts took over, according to TMZ.

“You just never know,” Wagner said about a situation like the one that unfolded Monday night. “You never know, like, people run on the field for no reason sometimes and again, I’m pretty sure it’s gonna keep happening, but you never know what that person got in they pocket, in they hands, whatever. Kind of like what I said after the game so, you know, there’s consequences for your actions.”

The man was one of two people who jumped from the stands. A woman was prevented from going on the field but the man made it before meeting his football fate.

A spokesperson for Direct Action Everywhere told TMZ the Rams players committed a “blatant assault.”

It was unclear whether the police report could result in any criminal charges, but the Rams said the organization is standing by Wagner.

“We all know where Bobby’s intentions were, and I support Bobby Wagner,” Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Wednesday in response to the police report. “That’s where I’m at with that. I don’t think anybody would disagree.”

Despite the publicity behind the police report, there were not any immediate announcements of law enforcement taking action against someone who may be guilty of a crime like trespassing for going on an NFL field without authorization.

At least year’s Super Bowl, for instance, a fan ran onto the field before being led off in handcuffs by the police.

