Draymond Green Reveals He’s Taking Time Away From Team After Punching Jordan Poole: ‘I Was Wrong’

Did anyone have a remorseful Draymond Green on their 2022 bingo board?

Green is feeling the backlash from getting into a fight with teammate Jordan Poole and is trying to make amends.

During a news conference on Saturday, Green publicly announced how he plans to repent for his actions, which includes stepping away from the team to allow things to die down a bit.

“I’m going to continue to stay away, as I’ve been away, and continue to do work on myself, but also just give guys space,” Green said, addressing the media. “I do want to give my team some space, I want to give Jordan some space, and then also take a few days and continue to work on myself … take some time to let everything breathe.”

Regreying the situation didn’t take long, as Green first apologized Thursday morning after the altercation occurred Wednesday afternoon. He then decided to leave the facility and return home.

But it wasn’t just to Poole and the team that Green apologized; it also went out to Poole’s family. Despite all of that, Green isn’t sure how the 23-year-old has accepted it and if he’s ready to repair their relationship just yet.

“Jordan’s feelings are the most important, and to be honest, I’m not sure how he feels,” Green said. “That’s not a bridge we have crossed yet, nor should it be a bridge we’ve crossed yet. The most important thing initially is to allow Jordan to work through his thoughts and not me try to persuade his thoughts one way or another.”

What makes the situation even more sensitive is that it turned from an internal issue to the entire world seeing the altercation via a leaked video tape.

TMZ got ahold of footage of the altercation that lasted just 40 seconds. It begins with Draymond Green, off to the sideline as he appears to converse with Poole as he stands near the basket.

But after about 15 seconds, Green slowly walks in Poole’s direction as the two stand chest to chest for a moment. Then, Poole pushes Green away, who responds by punching him in the face. Poole hits the wall and falls as Greene continues to attack him, as they both fall to the floor. Nearby players and coaches immediately try to pull them apart from each other, but that’s where the clip ends.

Draymond Green Reveals He’s Taking Time Away From Team After Punching Jordan Poole: ‘I Was Wrong’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com