Fenty’s “The Next Fenty Face” campaign has zeroed in on four fresh faces, and the brand is allowing the public to choose the winner.

Fenty Beauty recently celebrated its 5th anniversary by creating “The Next Fenty Face” campaign contest on TikTok. This contest features a chance for the lucky winner to model in the brand’s 2023 campaign. In addition, the winner will have the luxury of attending two brand events, receive Fenty products for a year, and more.

Rihanna is thrilled about the campaign and loves to see how her fans utilize her products. “I made Fenty Beauty for everyone. You don’t even understand how happy it makes me when I hear stories from the past 5 years about people finally finding their perfect shade match and seeing how much fun they are having expressing themselves with color. I’m so excited to give our Fenty Fam the chance to be in a campaign – I want to see those Fenty Faces,” stated the mogul.

The finalist in “The Next Fenty Face” campaign include @stlilithh, @ishathepoet, @luw.gez, and @eunoiablaze. Each of these beauties boasts radiant brown skin and a unique look that embodies the Fenty Beauty inclusivity mission.

Click here to cast your vote in “The Next Fenty Face” campaign. Voting is open until 5 pm PST, and the winner will be announced on Fenty Beauty’s TikTok today.

‘The Next Fenty Face’ Campaign Contest Is Down To Four Contestants – Here Are The Finalist was originally published on hellobeautiful.com