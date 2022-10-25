Aldis Hodge & Sarah Shahi Talk Becoming Hawkman & Isis For ‘Black Adam,’ Representation & More!

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Marvel has a new superhero and its been 15 years in the making! Black Adam stars, Aldis Hodge and Sarah Shahi talk becoming Marvel superheroes, working with the rock, representation on the big screen and more with Headkrack of The Morning Hustle. Watch the official trailer below and make sure you take the family to see Black Adam in theaters now!

