Recreate This Sultry Poison Ivy Makeup Tutorial For Halloween

Halloween is arguably the most creative time of the year. Creating fun costumes and makeup looks makes me tick, so I was excited to bring the look of an icon, a legend, and very much the moment to life.

Poison Ivy is, and has always been, THAT GIRL. Channeling this eco-conscious diva is a Halloween no-brainer, and it’s also an easy look to recreate, as long as you have a few key items in your makeup arsenal.

A monochromatic eye sets the tone of this look. With green eyeliner, use your lash curler as a guide for a quick cut crease. Blend the shadow upwards with a pencil brush and add a shimmery shade to the lid. Glitter flakes bring this look to life. Add a brick-red lip color and feel the fantasy! Watch the full tutorial for a detailed product list.

If you’re on the hunt for more Halloween inspiration, like and subscribe to my YouTube channel! There, you’ll find makeup reviews, nail tutorials, and more.

