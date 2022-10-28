The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Niecy Nash and her wife Jessica Betts kicked off Halloween with a costume that has us tickled.

Recreating celebrity looks as costumes have become the number one way of showing your admiration. We’ve seen North West as Aaliyah, Nick Cannon as Steve Harvey, and now we have Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash as Rihanna and ASAP Rocky.

The couple took to Instagram with a reel that showed Betts with braids in her hair, dressed in the quilted cloak Rocky wore on the red carpet in 2021. Nash embraced her wife, clad in diamond jewels around her head, covered with a black beanie, just like Rihanna. The two nailed the costume from head to toe.

The post caption read, “Halloween Drip

“BETTS” Believe we loved capturing the vibes! @badgalriri @asaprocky x The Met Gala

Costume @bryonjavar

Photo @tyrenredd

Make up @makeupbynimoh

Hair @lilliesf @robbirogers1

Let’s Gooooo! #TheBetts #rihanna #asaprocky #couplecostume #metgala”

The entire look was styled by the creative eyes of Bryon Javar. The stylist is no stranger to masterminding celebrity looks on and off the red carpet. Who can forget the time he transformed Karrueche Tran into a bottle of Clase Azul Tequila?

They say Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, but I might argue that it’s actually Halloween. We can’t wait to see the other celebrity looks this weekend. Be sure to tap in for nonstop spooky season coverage!

Niecy Nash And Jessica Betts Recreate Rihanna And ASAP Rocky’s Infamous MET Gala Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com