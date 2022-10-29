Ciara And Daughter Sienna Channel Venus And Serena Williams For Halloween

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Halloween weekend is here and as usual, our favorite celebrities did not come to play! Ciara was among the first to share her costume this year and you already know that she did that!

Taking to Instagram, the songstress grabbed her daughter Sienna and the mommy daughter duo adorably channeled Venus and Serena Williams from their infamous “Got Milk?” from the 1990s. The duo was fully dressed in all black and added Venus and Serena’s signature braids with white beads for the full effect. They even posed with the white milk mustache that the tennis sister duo wore in the ad for maximum impact!

“Got Milk? The Best To Ever Do It. @Serenawilliams @Venuswilliams #CiCiSiSi #Halloween ,” the songstress wrote as the photo’s caption for her 33 million Instagram followers. Check it out below.

The queen of Halloween strikes again and her followers certainly agree. “Idk how you even think to do this stuff. Lol QUEEN OF HALLOWEEEN!” one follower wrote underneath the photo set while another commented, “You win every year! Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas and you’re coming for the Halloween title! Slay!” while another fan wrote, “This is too cute I remember they had those ads in our cafeteria in grammar school.” and another commented, “You take the celeb halloween crown every year ”

She nailed it! Did Ciara win Halloween this year?

