Jay-Z & Beyoncé Tie The Record For Most All-Time Grammy Nominations

Sometimes competition in a marriage can hurt the relationship of a man and his wife, but when it comes to Jay-Z and Beyoncé, a little healthy competition might just push them to achieve greater success.

On Tuesday (Nov. 15), the nominees for the upcoming Grammy Awards were revealed, and Beyoncé received nine nominations for her latest album, Renaissance, and in the process tied her with hubby Jay-Z for most Grammy nods ever as he collected five nominations of his own. In total, both artists have been nominated for the coveted award 88 times a piece.

According to Variety, if Beyoncé snags just three of those nine, she’ll tie the record for the most Grammy trophies in the history of the game which belongs to Georg Solti who sits atop with 31. Call us crazy, but we think she won’t just tie, but break the record on that fateful night come Feb. 5, 2023.

This year marks Beyonce’s first nominations in the Best Dance/Electronic Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album Categories.

Her nods also include Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Break My Soul”; Album of the Year and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for “Renaissance”; Best R&B Performance for “Virgo’s Groove”; Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Plastic off the Sofa”; Best R&B Song for “Cuff It”; and Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Be Alive” (from “King Richard”).

Being that he’s credited as a songwriter for Bey’s Renaissance album, Jay gets nominations alongside his better-half for Album Of The Year and Song Of The Year while also getting nods for Song Of The Year, Rap Song and Rap Performance for the verse he put in on DJ Khaled’s “God Did.”

You gotta love when a power couple like Jay and Bey flexes their artistic muscles on the industry like this.

What do y’all think of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Grammy nominations? Will Bey break the record? Let us know in the comments section below.

The post Jay-Z & Beyoncé Tie The Record For Most All-Time Grammy Nominations appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

