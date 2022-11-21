Kelly Rowland Tells AMAs Crowd To “Chill Out” After Booing Chris Brown’s Win

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Kelly Rowland got the AMAs crowd in check after they booed Chris Brown‘s Favorite Male Artist award win.

Rowland presented Brown as the winner of the Favorite Male R&B Artist category and she accepted it on his behalf because he didn’t show amid his performance being canceled. Once she announced the win, the crowd didn’t cheer and booed him.

“Excuse me,” Rowland said when the crowd began to boo. “Chill out.”

“But I wanted to tell Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music and I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this award — bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations. And congratulations to all the nominees in this category,” she continued to say.

On Saturday Chris Brown announced that he was supposed to perform a Michael Jackson tribute, but it was scratched for unknown reasons. He shared to Instagram of him in rehearsals with the caption “U SERIOUS?” sharing his frustration with the eight-minute performance being cut last minute.

The AMAs have yet to address why Brown’s tribute was suddenly canceled.

