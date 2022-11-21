You Care: Ye aka Kanye West Returns To Twitter, “Crashes” ComplexCon

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Elon Musk is just letting everyone back on Twitter. The artist formerly known as Kanye West marked his return to the platform by tweeting “Shalom” and he double-tasked by “crashing” ComplexCon, too.

In case you missed, Ye got himself banned from Twitter, prior to Elon Musk’s purchase, thanks to his antisemitic rhetoric. Since Phony Stark recently reinstated Donald Trump’s Twitter account, things like gatekeeping racism and antisemitism are no longer a priority. So on Sunday evening (Nov. 20), Ye marked his return by tweeting the Hebrew greeting “Shalom.”

Although Ye infamously tried to clean up his antisemitism by claiming he is actually a Jew himself, we’d guess that’s the extent of his knowledge of Hebrew. Actually, he first tweeted “Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked,” about six hours prior to the aforementioned tweet.

It must have been a relatively busy weekend for Ye since he also hit up ComplexCon in Long Beach. Ye evidently caused a ruckus upon his arrival to the annual event held by Complex. We said “crashed” since it’s highly questionable that Ye just rolled up without an invite, just saying.

According to the Huff Post, he walked around the crowd for about a half hour before dipping out. Sounds like a celebrity club appearance—and they usually get paid for those.

Despite the ComplexCon attendees surely being the demographic Ye caters his fashion too, more of his partners, including adidas, Balenciaga and Gap, have cut ties with him after his antisemitic rhetoric.

See more clips of Ye getting swarmed by his true believers below.

